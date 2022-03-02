WASHINGTON, D.C. – Legislation to fix the secure rural schools program has been sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.
U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District, sponsored the legislation.
“Due to an error in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, all counties are facing a situation where they will default to SRS payments, regardless of whether they have chosen timber receipts in the past, and default to an 80 percent allocation for Title I, the roads and schools program, for (fiscal year 2021) payments,” she said. “This is a losing situation for all counties, and especially counties in eastern Washington that choose the maximum allocation for Title I to support their schools and critical infrastructure.”
She said she’s grateful her colleagues in the Senate worked hard to pass the companion to her bill, House Resolution 6435.
“This bill will provide much needed certainty to timber communities in eastern Washington,” she said.
McMorris Rodgers introduced legislation in the House in January that would preserve counties’ current secure rural schools allocations for fiscal year 2021 payments, and then re-open the allocation process for fiscal year 2022.
In February, she urged her colleagues on the House Natural Resources Committee to bring the legislation to the House floor immediately to protect critical resources for timber communities, said her office.
