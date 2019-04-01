OMAK – The Omak School District is challenging the state Liquor and Cannabis Board’s decision to grant a liquor license to Omak Conoco.
The liquor board issued the license over the district’s objections, then the state Attorney General’s Office advised the board to revoke the license because of the store’s proximity to East Omak Elementary School, said school district Superintendent Erik Swanson. Conoco then appealed.
Omak Conoco is at 702 Omak Ave. East school is at 715 Omak Ave.
The district filed a petition for review of the license issuance March 11 in Okanogan County Superior Court. During its March 26 meeting, the school board adopted a resolution authorizing the petition for review.
In the resolution, the board said the site, formerly known as Jackpot Foodmart, is across the street from East Omak Elementary School and “has been a focal point for chronic illegal activity and delinquent behavior.”
Both Omak High School Principal David Kirk and East Principal Lee Ann Schrock sent written objections to the Liquor and Cannabis Board on Dec. 28, 2018, and Jan. 7, 2019, respectively, according to the court filing.
The board noted state law gives school districts “the absolute right” to object to and block issuance of new liquor licenses if the establishment seeking to be licensed is within 500 feet of a school.
Although the liquor board sent the district a certified letter Jan. 16 notifying it of the pending application, the district reasoned that the previous two letters from its principals would suffice as an official objection, according to its filing. Instead, the liquor board did not consider those letters.
A license was issued to Omak Conoco/H&Kool LLC on Feb. 14.
Omak City Administrator Todd McDaniel said the city received an email notification Dec. 6, 2018, but the notice went to junk mail.
“It was received from an unusual email address that was directed to junk mail,” he said. “I was unable to locate it until LCB confirmed the email date. This was after the fact, that the license had been granted.”
On March 21, Omak Conoco answered the district’s court petition by arguing that the district failed to object pursuant to state law.
The store argued that the district, under state law, must respond within 20 days after receipt of official notice from the liquor board of the pending application.
“They did not do so, and the (liquor board), having received no objection via the statutorily prescribed channels, properly issued a license within the broad discretion that the LCB is afforded” under state law.
The store argued that while the school district believes it has an “absolute right” to block issuance of a new liquor license within 500 feet of the school, “to be effective as against the LCB and certainly as against the Omak Conoco, the right must be properly exercised an it was not.”
It seeks denial of the district’s petition, also arguing the district lacks standing to bring suit and has not exhausted all administrative remedies.
The district is represented by Porter Foster Rorick, Seattle. Miller and Chase, Okanogan, represents Omak Conoco and the state Attorney General’s Office represents the liquor board.
In other business, the board:
-Approved several field trip requests, including Robotics Club to a competition April 4-6 in Tacoma; Gear Up college tours in Ellensburg, Yakima and Tacoma April 12-13; Gear Up to a theater performance at Eastern Washington University May 10-12; Gear Up biology trip to the Hoh Rain Forest on the Olympic Peninsula May 28-30; senior class trip to Athol, Idaho, May 22.
-Accepted resignations from Joe Rhodes, custodian; Cary Tonasket, assistant payroll specialist; Tiarha Agee, high school librarian secretary; Barbara Kline, online teacher, and Amanda Anderson, East Omak Elementary School teacher.
-Approved classified assignments of Maria Neff and Hillary Park, special education para-educators.
-Approved a reassignment/transfer for art/wood shop teacher Patrick Morris, for the 2019-20 school year.
Approved an asset preservation report from Maintenance and Facilities Director Tim Engh.
-Heard reports from high school board representative Kanen Ables and middle school associated student body leaders.
-Heard fiscal and enrollment reports.
-Approved board policies concerning non-resident students, purchasing authorization and control, district procurement and credit cards, and bid or proposal requirements.
-Approved a change order for Cates and Erb for work at East Omak Elementary School. The change increases the contract by $3,743.80.
-Approved the 2019-20 school calendar. Classes will begin Aug. 28, 2019, and will dismiss for the year June 11, 2020.
Students won’t have classes Sept. 2, Labor Day; Sept. 6, Okanogan County Fair; Sept. 27, Native American Day; Oct. 14, professional day; Nov. 11, Veterans Day; Nov. 27-29 Thanksgiving break; Dec. 23-31 and Jan. 1-3, 2019, winter break; Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Feb. 14, professional day; Feb. 17, Presidents Day; April 6-10, spring break; May 25, Memorial Day.
