TONASKET – Tonasket School District has received an incentive check for more than $34,000 from the Okanogan County Public Utility District for energy efficiency upgrades.
Before the district completed its capital levy HVAC upgrade, Maintenance and Grounds Supervisor Mike Larson found himself frequently repairing the system at a cost of tens of thousands of dollars each year, according to the PUD.
Recently completed energy efficiency upgrades save the district money and also qualified it for $34,133.22 from the PUD through an incentive program funded by the Bonneville Power Administration.
The school district’s capital levy funding – approved by voters in 2018 – allowed for two phases of work in summer 2019 and 2020. Work from school staff and contractor MacDonald-Miller modernized the antiquated boiler and chiller systems, for which parts were no longer available, in both the elementary and middle/high school buildings.
Larson said the upgrades have not only saved on time and the electricity bill, but also on propane by approximately 30-50 percent in the different buildings. And overall, the buildings’ temperatures can be maintained much easier, lending to a toastier environment this winter.
Superintendent Steve McCullough expressed his appreciation to the Tonasket community for support of the facility upgrades.
“This support has helped to extend the useful life of our buildings and protect the investment the community made in our schools,” he said.
The incentive money will be put back into other efficiency upgrades, such as LED lighting in the gym.
The PUD has multiple energy efficiency incentives for residential, commercial and other types of customers. More information is on the PUD website, www.okanoganpud.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.