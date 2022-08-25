OMAK — Students start heading back to school this week for the 2022-23 school year.
By district, basic back-to-school information includes:
Brewster
First day: Aug. 31 for transitional kindergarten to 12th grade.
School day: On late start Mondays, buses will arrive an hour and a half later than on Tuesday-Friday. School begins at 9:30 a.m. and release is at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, classes begin at 8 a.m. and release is at 2:50 p.m.
Meals: Tuesday through Friday, breakfast from 7:30-7:55 a.m. Mondays, breakfast from 9:10-9:25 a.m. “This year, we will not have an open campus,” said Superintendent, Lynnette Blackburn. “Please plan to eat school lunch or provide a lunch as needed for your child.”
Breakfast and lunch will be available throughout the school year.
New staff/reassignments: Brewster School District is currently hiring: eighth-grade math instructor, high school family and consumer science instructor, high school health science instructor, social emotional behavioral health coordinator, night-shift custodian, TK para-professional positions, special education paraprofessional positions, sign language interpreter, and a social worker.
Other: Freshman orientation was Aug. 15. Back-to-school night will be 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 29. “This is a great opportunity to meet your teachers and drop off school supplies,” said Garret Grant. “We will be joined by representatives from the Brewster Public Library, police department, Family Health Centers, and other community partners.”
Website: www.brewsterbears.org
Bridgeport
First day: Aug. 29 for grades one through 12. Aug. 31 for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten.
Meals: Breakfast and lunch will be available throughout the school year.
Other: Bridgeport Elementary open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24; Bridgeport Middle School open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., sixth grade orientation will follow from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Website: www.bridgeport.wednet.edu
Curlew
First day: Sept. 6.
School day: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meals: Free for all students
New staff/reassignments: Brian Freeman, superintendent; additional information not provided.
Other: School pictures Sept. 15.
Website: www.curlew.wednet.edu
Grand Coulee
First day: Aug. 31
School day: 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meals: Information not provided.
New staff/reassignments: Information not provided.
Other: Aug. 25, 6-7 p.m. kindergarten parents’ evening
Website: www.gcdsd.org
Keller
First day: Aug. 31
Other: Sept. 9 early release
Website: www.keller.k12.wa.us
Mansfield
First day: Aug. 31. Preschool starts Sept. 13.
School day: 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Early release days 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meals: Breakfast served at 7:35 a.m., free and reduced lunch programs are available.
New staff/reassignments: Bruce Todd, superintendent; Liza Guzman-Randall, principal and special education director; Howard Picard, kindergarten to 12th grade music and high school Spanish; Tiffany Fletcher, para-educator; Taya Backus, para-educator.
Other: Buses leave the school each day at 2:50 p.m., 10 minutes after classes end. Parent-teacher conferences are Nov. 7-8 and April 17-18. A community-organized back-to-school night is Aug. 31.
Website: www.mansfield.wednet.edu/domain/93
Methow Valley
First day: Aug. 30 for first through 12th grades; Sept. 6 for kindergarten.
School day: Methow Valley Elementary school days will begin at 8:25 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m. Liberty Bell Junior-Senior High School will begin at 8:20 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m. Independent Learning Center will begin at 8:20 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m.
Meals: Breakfast and lunch will be available throughout the school year.
New staff/reassignments: Ben Lewis, middle school humanities teacher, Tara Doherty, ILC adviser, Amy Fitkin, science and outdoor education teacher for Liberty Bell High School; Jill Driver, special education teacher for Liberty Bell High School.
Other: Kindergarten parent conferences will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.
Website: www.methow.org
Nespelem
First day: Aug. 24. Kindergarten, transitional kindergarten, and preschool start Aug. 31.
School day: Elementary and middle school serve breakfast at 7:30 a.m., with classes starting at 7:50. Day ends at 3 p.m.
Meals: Breakfast and lunch both served on first full day of school. With the community eligibility program, lunch and breakfast are free along with the fresh fruit and vegetables program. A family survey is required.
New staff/reassignments: Information not provided
Other: Back-to-school barbecue at 5 p.m. Aug. 23.
Website: www.nsdeagles.org
Okanogan
First day: Aug. 31
School day: 8:05 a.m. to 3 p.m. high school and middle school; 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. elementary school.
Meals: Breakfast and lunch are free for all students.
New staff/reassignments: Steve Quick, superintendent; additional information not provided.
Other: Aug. 29 sixth grade orientation, 6-8 p.m.; Aug. 30 freshman orientation, 5-7 p.m.
Website: www.oksd.wednet.edu
Omak
First day: Aug. 31, grades one through 12 (high school freshmen and Link Crew at 8 a.m., sophomores through seniors at 12:10 p.m.); Sept. 6, kindergarten; Sept. 7, preschool.
School day: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. high school and middle school; 8 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. East Omak Elementary; 8 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. North Omak Elementary; 8:05-11:30 a.m. morning preschool, 11:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. afternoon preschool. (Schools have varying early release day and professional development Monday dismissal times.)
Meals: Breakfast and lunch provided for all students.
New staff/reassignments: Kristin Armstrong, life skills para-educator; Carissa Crum, life skills para-educator, Casandra Hendrickson, para-educator; Charlotte Kyles, special education para-educator; Anglea Lay, special education para-educator; Chelsey Myers, ECEAP para-educator; Robin Redtail, Title I para-educator; Karla Vizcarra, ECEAP para-educator; Layten Briggs, first grade; Tiandra Dodd, kindergarten; Wendy Griffiths, first grade; Nicole Pearce, first grade; Ann Milhorn, fifth grade; Laura Plakos, fourth grade; Kristen Harris Johansen, middle school science; Joseph Jones Jr., middle school social studies/history; Emilie McGaha, middle school counselor; Bryan Schneider, middle school physical education; Jessica Smith, middle school STEM; Elizabeth Chambers, high school special education; Caryn Fletcher, high school math; Kelsie McCloud, high school (Omak and Highlands) math; May Riggan, family and consumer science.
Other: Aug. 24 sixth grade orientation, 6 p.m. at Civic League Park; Aug. 29 freshman orientation, 6 p.m. Omak Performing Arts Center; Aug. 29 back-to-school night, Civic League Park; Sept. 9 no school (fair); Sept. 23 no school (Native American Day).
Website: www.omaksd.org
Oroville
First day: Aug. 25; kindergarten soft starts Aug. 26, Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.
School day: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; early release 1 p.m.
Meals: Breakfast free to all students
New staff/reassignments: Kim Baker, kindergarten; Brittany Jones, kindergarten; Sarah Dixon, second grade; Shari Lopez, third grade; Jessica Ames, third grade; April Chapple, fourth grade; Ali Covey, sixth grade; Stancy Nutt, life skills; Linda Achondo, high school principal.
Other: Elementary orientation, open house and ice cream social 5-6 p.m. Aug. 24; middle/high school open house 6-7 p.m. Aug. 24; kindergarten conferences Aug. 25; masks are not required, but students and staff may wear one.
Website: www.oroville.ss19.sharpschool.com
Paschal Sherman
First Day: Aug. 29
School day: Information not provided.
Meals: Information not provided.
New staff/reassignments: Information not provided.
Website: www.psischiefs.org
Pateros
First day: Aug. 31 for first through 12th grades, with an early release time of 11:40 a.m.; Sept. 6 for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten.
School day: 7:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meals: Breakfast and lunch will be available throughout the school year. The district does qualify for free meals.
New staff/reassignments: John Nielson, secondary English teacher; Michael Osborne, fifth grade math teacher; currently hiring for a bus driver, migrant student records clerk, bilingual para-professional and transitional kindergarten teacher.
Other: “Welcome Back to School” day will be from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.
Website: www.pateros.org
Republic
First Day: Sept. 6 for 1-12, kindergarten starts Sept. 9.
School day: Monday-Thursday is 7:50-2:50, Fridays end early at 1:20. Early release days end at 11:20 a.m.
Meals: Breakfast and lunch are free this year, served daily.
New staff/reassignments: John Farley, superintendent; Ryan Antos, 8-12 English and head football coach; Armando Avila, elementary teacher; Kristyn Gintnz, guidance counselor; Angalina Vallone, alternative learning teacher; Scott Winters, elementary teacher; Matt Gillett, custodial staff; Roxy Gliddon, bus driver; Nate Jacukowicz, paraeducator; Karmen Koepke, food service.
Other: Fall athletic games start Sept. 2 with an away football match against Inchelium, Sept. 3 volleyball in Davenport, and Sept. 8 cross country at Valley Christian. First home game for football is Sept. 9 against Curlew, volleyball is Sept. 10 against Oroville, and cross country is Sept. 27 with a league meet at the airport.
More junior high athletic options are being added to match high school offerings.
Website: www.republic309.org
Tonasket
First Day: Aug. 29
School day: Information not available at press time.
Meals: Information not available at press time.
New staff/reassignments: Billy Monroe, athletic director/secondary vice principal.
Other: Aug 25-26 elementary family conferences; Aug. 30 picture day; Sept. 8 no school (fair).
Website: www.tonasket.wednet.edu
