TONASKET — School district board members got down to business quickly during their Wednesday, April 24 meeting, the 40-minute session being the shortest one in a long time.
Superintendent Steve McCullough and maintenance supervisor Mike Larson met with representatives from McDonald Miller last week on an investment grade energy audit to determine energy use and potential savings with a new heating and cooling system. McCullough said information will be presented at the next board meeting, which has been changed from Wednesday, May 8, to Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m.
McCullough presented information on the six-year building condition assessment required by all school districts receiving state assistance for new and new-in-lieu buildings from 1994 onward. Board members approved the Information and Condition of Schools report.
The board approved a second and final reading of policy no. 3230, Student Privacy and Searches. The policy includes procedures regarding biometric identification, obtained by a biometric finger scan. The software does not store a copy of the fingerprints, but creates a template of the unique points on the finger and converts it to a unique number. The number is stored in the school’s database with a high level of security, and deleted upon the student graduating or no longer being enrolled in the school system. The numbers are protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and used solely by the school district for identification or fraud prevention. Form 3230 A-1 is available to opt out.
The district is working on a new approval process for field trips, and will present information to the board at the May 7 meeting on policy no. 2320, Field Trips, Excursions and Outdoor Education. Field trips that take students out of the state or keep students out of the district overnight must be approved in advance by the board.
Upcoming field trips approved by the board include the band competing in the Spokane Lilac Festival Parade, sixth grade camp at Lost Lake, GEAR-Up traveling to the Olympic Peninsula, Choice High School’s year-end trip to Spokane and the Chewelah Peak Leadership Camp.
McCullough reported attending the superintendent advisory committee meeting last week, and working with Methow Valley School District Superintendent Tom Venebale on the regional educational service district’s strategic plan in ensuring the needs of the region’s school districts are met now and in the future.
The Okanogan North Pod Crisis met with first responders last week and have scheduled a tabletop drill for a wildfire event for May 10 in Tonasket.
Tonasket city librarians Sara McVay and Daniel Klayton met with McCullough and the administrative team to share resources they can provide for staff and students and plan for summer library activities.
Resignations were received from Joshua Emery, Emily Sjaelland, Stephen Sacchi, Janelle Orsolits, Jacob Schofstoll and Robbie Monroe.
The board also discussed graduation. This year’s ceremony will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1. School board member Clint Duchow will hand out high school diplomas. He and fellow board member Joyce Fancher will present eighth-grade promotion certificates. All other board members will also be present.
