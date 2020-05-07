OMAK - Area high schools have started announcing plans for recognizing seniors this spring.
Schools statewide were closed March 17 by Gov. Jay Inslee as part of the coronavirus battle. An extension of the clo-sure means students will not return to regular classes this year. In separate orders, Inslee has banned gatherings.
Not all schools have announced senior recognition information.
Methow Valley
Senior profiles are being posted on the district’s Facebook page.
Okanogan
“Senior Spotlight” profiles are being posted on the district’s Facebook page.
No graduation plans have been announced.
Omak
In Omak, the senior parent committee is working on the senior slide show presentation. Each student is asked to submit two .jpg-format photos, one from kindergarten/first grade age and the second a senior photo.
The senior’s full name and optional senior quote or life verse should be included.
Photos should be sent to omakclassof2020@gmail.com by May 10. The committee has a Facebook page at Friends of Omak Class of 2020.
Traditional graduation will not take place in June because of COVID-19 orders. The district has not yet announced alternate plans; an online survey was conducted to take ideas for the celebration.
The senior parent group has canceled baccalaureate, the senior banquet, and the safe and sober graduation cele-bration.
“We will continue to work to share elements of these events with seniors and their families however we can,” said the group.
“Senior Spotlight” athlete profiles were posted on the district’s Facebook page last month.
Pateros
Pateros High School has launched an adopt-a-senior program, and community members have rallied to support members of the class of 2020. As of late last week, the school was close to having each of the 23 seniors adopted by two families.
Adoptive families are asked to provide gifts to students, either by mail or by arranging delivery through the school.
“Gifts can be sent once, every week, every few weeks … however you want to do it,” said the school announcement. “You could send a letter, card, gift card, snack, college gear or anything to let them know we’re all rooting for them.”
People can keep in touch with their students after the school year ends.
A Facebook page, “National Adopt a 2020 Senior Project” contains additional ideas.
The school board approved a June 12 graduation ceremony plan during its April 27 meeting, before Gov. Jay Inslee announced a phased reopening of the state on May 1.
Under the Pateros plan:
-If social distancing guidelines are still in effect, graduation would be in Memorial Park with fireworks afterward.
-If social distancing guidelines have been lifted, graduation would be in the school gym.
-If stay-at-home guidelines are still in effect, a virtual graduation ceremony is planned.
Tonasket
A senior slide show is in the works, and students are asked to submit a cap-and-gown or other senior photo along with post-graduation plans.
A favorite high school memory also is sought from each senior.
Project organizers said photos and quotes turned in for the yearbook also are on file. A few caps and gowns are available to borrow by contacting the school office, 509-486-2161.
Information and photos should be sent by May 8 to Anita Asmussen, aasmussen@tonasket.wednet.edu.
