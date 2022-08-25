OLYMPIA — Updated COVID-19 guidance has been issued by the state Department of Health for kindergarten through 12th grade schools and child care facilities.
“The guidance takes lessons learned from the first two and a half years of the pandemic, and outlines both required and recommended measures for the 2022-23 school year to help reduce COVID-19 transmission in school and child care settings,” said a department announcement.
Schools, child care providers and families can expect limited changes focused on clarifying and simplifying the guidance, the department said.
“We are entering a new stage of coexisting with COVID-19 in our communities, knowing that COVID-19 is here to stay for the foreseeable future,” said Dr. Umair A. Shah, secretary of health. The department “also recognizes the importance of being able to maintain in-person learning for children, and the fundamental links between education and long-term health outcomes.”
Clarified requirements and recommendations in this school year’s guidance include:
Students, children, and staff who test positive for COVID-19 are required to stay at home and isolate for five days. Repeating initial COVID-19 testing will not affect the requirement.
Students, children and staff returning from five days of isolation should wear a well-fitted mask from days six to 10. Those returning are encouraged to test before doing so.
Schools and child care providers are no longer required to notify high-risk individuals directly of exposure but must continue to have a process in place to inform students, staff and families of cases and outbreaks.
Schools and child care providers continue to be required to report outbreaks (three or more cases within a specified core group) to local health jurisdictions and to have a system in place to respond.
The department continues to encourage schools and child care providers to consider their local context when selecting any additional measures to help reduce COVID-19 transmission in schools and child care settings and to coordinate with their local health agency, particularly during times of outbreak, said the department.
Schools, child care providers and the local agency may choose to continue to implement more protective measures, depending upon their context, to help ensure students, children and staff can continue in-person activities safely.
While the guidance is specific to COVID-19 prevention, it can also help to reduce transmission of other common respiratory viruses such as influenza, said the department, which has developed a brief for schools and a brief for child care providers to provide a high-level overview on changes to the guidance.
COVID-19 vaccinations remain the best protection for everyone against hospitalization and severe disease from COVID-19, said the department.
The vaccine is available for children 6 months and older. Booster doses are also available for children 5 years and older.
The department encourages all families to vaccinate their children if they are eligible, in consultation with health care providers.
