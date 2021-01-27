BRIDGEPORT – Some area school districts are moving to more in-person instruction as the first semester of the academic year wraps up.
Most districts started the year with remote learning, then went to hybrid instruction – part online and part in person.
As of this week, Bridgeport School has almost all of its students on campus four days a week, said Superintendent Scott Sattler.
“Bridgeport has incrementally brought students back to school for in-person learning and we will take the final step” this week, he said. “We are leaving Wednesdays open for deep cleaning and remote learning support.
“We take COVID very seriously and have all students and staff screened daily at the door, we stress social distancing and where that may be difficult we are providing plexiglass shields for every student desk,” he said. “We are also stress hand washing, and students staying with their cohort groups.”
The district said those who are sick are asked to stay home and get tested.
Remote learning remains an option for families who are concerned about in-person instruction, Sattler said.
“As vaccinations roll out, as a school we still wait our turn,” he said. “As soon as it becomes available for educators we are encouraging all to be vaccinated.”
On Jan. 18, Gov. Jay Inslee announced all of the state’s public school employees would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of their age, under Phase 1B2 of the state’s guidelines. The state currently is in Phase 1B1.
Sattler said the district’s screening method has limited any community spread at school. When COVID has shown up in the school, “we have taken appropriate steps to quarantine those exposed. During this time we are aware that if COVID presents at school we are prepared to slide back into remote learning immediately if needed.”
The Omak district also plans changes at the semester change, said Superintendent Michael Porter.
Hybrid classes will continue, but the school day is being extended by two hours. Students will attend classes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are providing time from 2-3:30 p.m. for teachers to connect with their remote students via Zoom or phone,” Porter said.
The A cohort attends in person Mondays and Tuesdays and remotely Thursdays and Fridays, while the B cohort attends in person Thursdays and Fridays and has Mondays and Tuesdays for remote classes. Everyone does remote learning on Wednesdays while the buildings are cleaned.
“Because we are still required to maintain social distancing of six feet, we can’t bring all of our students back at the same time,” Porter said.
Students are screened when they arrive on campus and must wear face masks for in-person instruction. The district provides meals to all students via bus and on campus, and the high school has changed to a closed campus at lunch. Students may bring lunch from home on the days they’re on campus.
All-remote classes are offered for those who don’t feel comfortable with in-person classes.
“We encourage all students who do not have a COVID-related reason for staying home to resume in-person learning,” said an announcement from Omak High School. “There will no longer be instruction for students via Zoom, whether they choose in-person or at-home learning.
“Teachers will instruct in-person students, and at-home learners will work independently while checking in weekly with teachers during remote contact time.”
“We are hoping for fall sports to begin by mid-February, but there are still restrictions that don’t make that a certainty yet,” Porter said.
Pateros recently added a Wednesday morning program to help high school students finish classes in which they received “incomplete” grades last spring, when schools statewide shut down.
“We are expanding the Wednesday morning program to include credit retrieval for high school students,” said Superintendent Greg Goodnight.
The district has offered in-person education five days a week for transitional kindergarten through sixth grade students since Sept. 28. Two-day-per-week in-person classes have been offered for seventh- through 12th-graders since Oct. 9 in a hybrid model.
Tonasket is continuing with the current hybrid model – part in-person and part remote – but has been increasing the number of students attending on Wednesdays, said Superintendent Steve McCullough.
Curlew began the school year with full-time, face-to-face instruction and will continue doing so, said Superintendent John Glenewinkel.
The Chronicle contacted all districts in Okanogan County and surrounding areas for this story. Not all superintendents replied.
