WENATCHEE - Three Okanogan County-area schools are among dozens in north central Washington participating in the Hour of Code, which is designed to raise awareness in computer science education.
Bridgeport Elementary School, 1400 Tacoma Ave., will have its event from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 16. Lake Roosevelt elementary and secondary schools’ events are 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 18 as part of the after-school program at 905 Crest Drive, Coulee Dam, and Methow Valley Elementary’s event is from 5:45-7:15 p.m. Dec. 12 at 18 Twin Lakes Road, Winthrop.
Educators across the nation are making computer science education a priority, said the North Central Educational Service District. In the region, computer skills can be seen in energy production, agriculture, manufacturing, data center operations and other fields.
As a state, Washington has been working on policy to bolster computer science education. Washington has adopted kindergarten through 12th grade computer science learning standards for all public schools; new statutes will require public high schools to offer at least one computer science course.
Students, families and the public are invited to the coding events, said the ESD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.