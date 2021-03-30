PATEROS – Suicide prevention training will be this week for Pateros School District sixth- through 12th-graders, with an evening program for parents.
The events come in the wake of a Brewster High School student taking his own life March 17.
The Pateros events use the University of Washington’s Forefront suicide prevention program. Students will get training March 30 and April 2 during the school day.
A parent training will be at 5:30 today, March 31, in the school library.
Goals include removing the stigma surrounding suicide, helping students understand suicide is preventable, providing training on identifying warning signs, providing resources and sharing information on who can help if a student needs it.
Similar training was March 24 in the Methow Valley School District.
The Omak district has provided students and guardians with stress and crises information.
“If you or someone you know needs help dealing with stress or a crisis, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741,” said the Omak announcement. A 24-hour crisis response line can be reached at 866-826-6191 or TTY 509-826-2113.
