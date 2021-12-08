PATEROS — At least two local school districts were warned of threats of violence to students last week.
Pateros and Omak were among several statewide that received threats during the week after Thanksgiving.
The threats come in the wake of a Nov. 30 shooting in Michigan that left four students dead and seven people injured.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office was notified the afternoon of Dec. 1 that someone told others via Snapchat that he planned to shoot everyone at Pateros School. A second report, possibly related to the first, came later in the day, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
In that report, a child apparently heard “from the grapevine” that someone planned to bring a gun to school the next day and told a parent, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Hawley said deputies worked with the school of investigate the calls. No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.
“The deputies increased our presence around the school,” he said.
Superintendent Greg Goodnight said a deputy was on campus Dec. 2-3, at the school’s request.
The school investigated two students’ unrelated posts on social media that involved a threat of violence at school and firearms, he said.
“The parents of all students involved have been contacted,” he said. “Pateros Schools have been working closely with the Okanogan County Sheriff’ Office. I am deeply thankful for their assistance with this emergency.”
Goodnight said Pateros administrators worked on the threat reports through the night of Dec. 1 and in the early morning of Dec. 2. He said he believed both had been addressed.
“A text notification went out to all parents at 6:14 a.m. and was posted to our website in English and Spanish,” he said. “That post and our updates are still available at pateros.org. I am grateful to the Pateros School staff that worked through the night to address the threats and prepare timely communication.”
All student absences were excused for Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, he said.
“This is an acknowledgement that social media threats of violence at school involving firearms are deeply troubling,” he said. “The school will not penalize parents and students for absences as long as they are troubled about being in school due to these threats.”
Parents who keep their children home are encouraged to call the school office to report the absence, he said.
Omak Middle School also reported a threat by a student to harm other students.
“The student was immediately searched and removed from the school,” said the Omak district in a social media post.
“Omak Middle School administration takes threats seriously and want(s) to thank the students that reported the threatening communication,” said the district. “As a reminder for all students, if you hear or see something threatening, say something to an adult.”
Omak Superintendent Michael Porter one threat was received and it was dealt with that immediately. Families were notified the same day, he said.
He urged parents and students to notify the school immediately of any possible threats.
“It’s sad to see these threats happening in schools all across the country,” he said.
Okanogan County schools weren’t the only ones to receive threats last week:
• Spokane Public Schools reported a threat circulating on social media. Spokane Police investigated.
Additional officers were assigned to Rogers High School.
• Wenatchee High School moved to remote learning Dec. 3 in response to a threat.
•Bothell High School was closed Dec. 2 after receiving a threat.
•A 14-year-old was arrested after making threats against Mulilteo schools.
• Some media outlets reported a rash of threats across the nation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.