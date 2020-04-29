OLYMPIA - Several area schools have been recognized by the State Board of Education, Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee.
The “Washington! Recognition” program is based on state-level and local information and recognizes schools for closing opportunity gaps for specific student groups, growth for showing progress from one year to the next, and achievement in different areas, including English language arts, math state test scores and graduation rates.
Local honorees include:
-Almira Elementary School, achievements for English-language arts and math.
-Almira/Coulee-Hartline High School, achievement for English-language arts, graduation, ninth grade on track and dual credit.
-Brewster Middle School, growth for students who receive special education services.
-Liberty Bell Junior-Senior High School, achievement for graduation and ninth grade on track.
-Methow Valley Elementary School, closing gaps for one or more student groups at a targeted support school.
-Okanogan High School, growth for students identifying with two or more races.
-Oroville Elementary School, growth for students who receive special education services.
-Republic Junior High School, closing gaps for all students, growth for students who qualify for the free and re-duced-price lunch program, and growth for students identifying as white.
The groups recognized 391 schools statewide. This week - April 27 to May 1 - is Washington School Recognition Week.
