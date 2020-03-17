OMAK – Gov. Jay Inslee ordered schools closed statewide, leaving districts scrambling to come up with online programs, homework packets or home-schooling assistance to keep students’ learning on track.
Concerns about coronavirus led Inslee to expand a previously imposed closure of schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. Schools statewide were closed March 17 and will remain closed through April 24.
“Since not all of our students can access Internet at home and others cannot get to the campus without busing, we will not require work due to the equity issues involved,” said Omak Superintendent Erik Swanson. “We will be providing grade level-appropriate content for families that will keep kids on track, but it will be treated much as summer school enrichment work.
“Under policy, it cannot be graded as not all students can have access.”
The Omak district will provide two meals per weekday through the closure, since all district students under age 18 already were eligible for breakfast and lunch services. Tuesday and Wednesday meals will be hot, and can be picked up at each campus.
Beginning Thursday, the district will have grab-and-go pickup sites – North and East elementary schools and Omak Middle School cafeterias - and delivery routes for families who have requested to be included, Swanson said. Pickup times are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Needs of special education students are being evaluated, he said.
During the hiatus, Omak district custodial and maintenance crews will continue to work, and will be assisted by other classified staff.
“The time of the closure will allow us to complete some of the work usually done during the summer break,” Swanson said.
He asked that parents and guardians keep their contact information in the Skyward system current, to ease direct communication with the district. Updates also will be posted on the district website, www.omaksd.org, and the district’s Facebook page.
“This closure does fall during the scheduled spring break and we realize some families have made travel plans,” Swanson said. “Please be aware of travel destination issues and opt for not exposing children and families to COVID-19.”
During the closure, area districts have announced various policies and service changes. As of Monday morning, they include:
Brewster
Buildings are closed. The district will use its website, www.brewsterbears.org, its Facebook page and its text/email system to provide more information.
Bridgeport
Information was to be provided to students and staff on Monday.
Curlew
Information was sent home Monday with students.
“We will continue to communicate all updates via our all-call system, Facebook and our website,” said a district announcement.
Methow Valley
School offices will remain open to the public through Friday, March 20, so families can pick up their students’ belongings.
“Recognizing our schools serve as a centerpiece in support of our youth, families and community, we understand that extended school closure will create significant hardship,” said Superintendent Tom Venable in a message to the community. “Contemplating weeks without (school) structure and care may seem overwhelming.
“With this in mind, please know that we are in the process of refining a comprehensive contingency plan intended to provide support during this unprecedented period of time.”
Meals services for breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Friday at drop zones throughout the valley. Youth through age 18, regardless of whether they are Methow Valley students, can receive grab-and-go meals.
The district is working with The Cove food bank to distribute Friday food bags at the drop zones.
Venable said the district is working on providing other services, such as child care, homeless youth services, academic enrichment, and so on. Information will be on the district website, www.methow.org, Facebook, Skyward, School Messenger and from local media.
Okanogan
The district planned early release on March 16.
“As information becomes available, the district will continue to share,” said a district announcement. “We are communicating with (the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction) and state agencies to ensure we take care of our students, staff and community to the best of our ability during this trying time.”
The district will follow state guidance concerning makeup days.
Oroville
“I understand that this school closure will impact families socially, emotionally and economically,” said Superintendent Jeff Hardesty in a message to the district. “The Oroville School District will be providing support in an effort to reduce some of the impacts to your family.”
The district prepared for a remote learning program in case of closure, and parents/guardians were to receive detailed information this week.
“For now, please know that your child’s new school week will consist of one conference call per week with their teacher and weekly assignments to be completed at home,” Hardesty said, noting phone, Skype and/or email would be used. “This instructional program will still be based on required grade level learning standards, and will include supports for students who might struggle with the work at home.
“We still need to provide students with the skills to advance to the next grade level, and students will still need credits to graduate.”
The district plans to use the current busing route system to deliver and pick up instructional materials, and to provide daily food services.
Parents and guardians are being surveyed, by phone and/or email, about home technology capabilities.
Pateros
The district will offer distance learning, with teachers issuing assignments to be completed at home. Some will be delivered online and other will be written.
Paper assignments will be delivered and picked up by bus. The first contact from teachers will begin March 23.
Those who want to opt out are asked to call 509-923-2751.
The district will deliver breakfast and lunch until school resumes. Those who would like food services are asked to email food@pateros.org or call 509-923-2343 Ext. 2 or 509-923-2751 Ext. 4.
Republic
District officials were finalizing plans to provide meals, offer childcare – especially to first responders and health care workers’ families – and provide open communication and resources.
“We will keep families informed via telephone, email, text, website and social media channels,” said the district.
Tonasket
“This prolonged closure will impact every aspect of our district and our city,” said a district announcement.
Updates will be provided via the district website, www.tonasket.wednet.edu.
Students were able to check out Chromebooks before the closure began. They will not be assigned work; the district is researching enrichment opportunities for families.
Wenatchee Valley College
The majority of classes are online through the end of the academic year, and all on-campus events more than 20 people are suspended for both the Wenatchee and Omak campuses.
Neither campus will close; most offices will remain open and operational.
