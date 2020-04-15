OKANOGAN - Some school districts are retooling their distance learning programs and all are trying to find out whether their students have Internet access.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced that Washington schools would remain closed through the end of this school year and asked each district to find out whether students have access to the Web.
“Education will look different from now on,” said Grand Coulee Dam School District Superintendent Paul Turner. “We are currently and will continue the development of a distance learning platform which will include online learning and packet work. We plan to implement this platform beginning April 20.”
Teachers are contacting students to assess their online capabilities. Turner said the district still is having difficulty connecting with some students.
“If you know of a student that moved, whether temporarily or permanent, since our initial closure, please let the school know,” he said. “If you haven’t been contacted yet, contact the school.”
Okanogan Superintendent Ashley Goetz said in an Okanogan County Emergency Management live video update that continuous learning is being implemented in Okanogan, although “the model is evolving.” Continuous learning is different from distance learning, which is more of an online model.
Okanogan is using printed matter along with online materials. Teachers are being asked to make long-term lesson plans, Goetz said.
Direction from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is for districts to exercise compassion, communication and common sense, she said. In all districts, Goetz urged parents and students to call their district if they have questions.
Turner said seniors need to contact teachers or a high school administrator.
“A graduation ceremony will be different this year; at this time we don’t know what it will look like,” he said.
The Grand Coulee district continues to provide meals to students and has ramped up its safety precautions because COVID-19 has appeared within the district. When delivering food, all staff must wear gloves and a mask.
The district office is open until 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. People entering the building - through the elementary office only - must sign in and be screened. Those in the building must wear a mask, and the social distance has been increased from six to 10 feet.
“Now that COVID-19 has reached the Coulee, it is more imperative than ever that you follow the social distance guidelines established by the state,” Turner said.
Goetz said Okanogan served 2,000 meals to children up to age 18 during the previous week. Meals will continue through June 19 – the last day of school – and Okanogan will host a summer meal program.
Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s order closing schools, he also directed districts to provide meals to children up to age 18.
Goetz said a school counselor has been dedicated to work with seniors to make sure they complete required credits.
“We’re also working hard to honor events that are important, such as graduation,” she said.
The state Board of Education has adopted emergency rules that allow school districts to apply for greater flexibility in awarding diplomas to high school seniors impacted by coronavirus closures.
The new rules are effective for the class of 2020 immediately. They allow public school districts, charter schools and tribal compact schools approved by the board to waive certain state graduation requirements for individual students.
To be approved, districts must make a good faith effort to give students opportunities to complete credits for high school graduation.
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction gave districts guidance on how to offer students such opportunities. The waiver is an extra tool districts can use to make sure students graduate after the COVID-19 school building closures.
“In this difficult time, our state's students come first,” said state board Chairman Peter Maier. “By adopting these rules, we considered the many high school students who otherwise would face great limitations due to this historic pandemic. These new rules give flexibility to let school districts support students now, while honoring the student work done before school buildings closed.”
New rules also allow private schools to waive credit-based graduation requirements for individual students and waive school day and instructional hour requirements for the 2019-20 school year.
Applications for the waiver should be available online to districts by April 15. The board plans to host a special meeting on April 21 to review the first round of applications.
