OMAK – Schools in Okanogan County participated in the nationwide #bethelight event Friday, April 10, to honor the class of 2020.
Across the nation, school football field lights were turned on at 8:20 p.m. – 20:20 in military time – to honor seniors, many of whom have had their last year of school cut short because of coronavirus closures. In Washington schools were closed March 17, first for a six-week period and later for the rest of the school year.
Schools are still trying to figure out whether or how to have commencement ceremonies.
In Omak, cars circled the school when the lights went on. Horns honked as the procession went up and over the parking lot behind the middle schools.
Recordings of the school band – including the school fight song - echoed through the empty field.
Okanogan seniors and residents parked around the south and west sides of the empty football field. At the north end, the football scoreboard glowed with “20:20” displayed.
People gathered in small groups, while some stood along and stared reverently at the field.
