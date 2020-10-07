PATEROS – Several school districts that started the year with online instruction have started or soon will offer in-person classes.
Okanogan County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped from 938.5 cases per 100,000 residents in a 14-day period to 30.5 as of Friday, Oct. 2. The state set a benchmark rate of less than 75 before any in-person classes could start.
“In-person learning is very important to the academic, social and emotional development of children,” said Pateros School District Superintendent Greg Goodnight. “We are excited to be able to get the students back in school.”
He acknowledged the Pateros community for wearing masks and adhering to social distancing protocols.
“Their continued efforts to battle COVID-19 will keep the school open,” he said.
Pateros students through sixth grade resumed in-person classes Sept. 28 with half-day instruction.
Students cannot enter the building until they are screened for temperature and wearing masks. Those who cannot wear a mask need to have a signed waiver from health officials through the child’s health care provider.
Only students and staff are allowed in the building.
“We are sorry for this inconvenience and we hope for your understanding during this pandemic crisis,” said a message from the district to parents. “In order to keep our schools open and bring our secondary students into the classroom, we will be strictly enforcing these guidelines.”
Goodnight said the district’s small size – with fewer than 150 elementary students – is an advantage.
“Teachers had to swap rooms around to make all the students fit and keep six feet of distance,” Goodnight said. “The good news is with current enrollment, all the students fit.”
As of late September, the district had 289 full-time equivalent students, down from 293 last March when schools statewide closed because of the virus.
“That dip is bigger than it looks at first glance because we started a new transitional kindergarten program and should have increased 12 students from last year,” Goodnight said.
The playground is sectioned off by grade level and students eat in their classrooms. New cleaning schedules are in place and heating-cooling filters are being replaced with filters that can capture viruses. Air flow rates have been increased.
He said participation in online Zoom lessons “has been outstanding,” and he praised parents for going the extra mile to help out.
The state requires students to respond to school daily.
The Chronicle contacted all area districts for their return plans. Not all responded. Some posted their plans on their websites and on social media.
Omak
“We are excited to see the number of new COVID-19 cases dropping throughout Okanogan County,” said Superintendent Michael Porter in a community message. “I want to thank you for your efforts to reopen our schools through your sacrifices of social distancing, wearing face masks and frequent hand washing. Schools don’t reopen schools – communities do.”
Face-to-face instruction for kindergarten to fifth grade students is set to begin Oct. 12 with an A-B model, meaning students will be divided in to two groups, A and B, with A attending on Monday and Tuesday and B attending Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be used for cleaning.
Temperature checks, face masks and physical distancing will be required.
Remote learning will continue on the days students aren’t in face-to-face classes. Half-day instruction is planned every day.
Families can continue all-remote learning if they wish, Porter said.
The district will continue delivering meals; students will be served breakfast and lunch at school on the days they attend in-person instruction.
“Busing is still a challenge for social distancing,” he said. “If you can, please deliver and pick up your child.”
Secondary students will continue remote learning, but the district plans to resume face-to-face instruction soon.
Preschool children will have a different schedule; teachers will contact families directly.
Porter said the district had to modify its calendar to make up for four days lost because of the Cold Springs Fire. Oct. 12, Nov. 23 and Feb. 12, 2021, now are school days, and classes will dismiss June 18.
Okanogan
Okanogan School District started in-person instruction with “a very small group of students” last week, with plans to bring back more this week.
Reopening will be an incremental, methodical process centered on student and staff safety and well-being, said Superintendent Ashley Goetz.
Students will be screened daily for fever and COVID symptoms, and must wear masks.
Accelerate Education – the online program used by the district – will continue for in-person and remote learning with support from teachers.
“If schools have to close again, students will transition back to Accelerate Education for 100 percent remote learning,” she said.
The reopening plan called for 20 percent of each building’s student population, based on March 1 enrollment, to return face to face Oct. 5. Up to three weeks will elapse in between each group’s return.
Those furthest from educational justice, as directed by the state, will be given the opportunity to return to in-person learning first.
Students will attend four days per week, with Wednesdays reserved for deep cleaning the buildings. Instruction will be remote on those days. Kindergarten through fifth grade students will attend all day, while secondary students will attend half days.
Families can choose to remain in the 100 percent remote learning model.
Brewster
Brewster, which resumed in-person classes Oct. 6, offers an A-B model for third through 12th grades, with group A attending Tuesdays and Thursdays and group B attending Wednesdays and Fridays. Remote instruction is planned on the alternate days.
Classes will run from 8-11:30 a.m., with entry starting at 7:45 a.m.
Screening is planned, along with increased building cleaning.
Preschool through second grade students and high-needs students will attend classes Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Mondays will be remote for all students to allow for additional students support and deep cleaning the buildings, said school officials.
Parents can choose to have their students remain in full remote learning.
District-wide COVID testing was planned.
Grand Coulee Dam
The district planned to resume in-person instruction Oct. 1 for students without Chromebooks, since those computer devices are on back order, according to Superintendent Paul Turner. Students will use the district’s five computer labs.
Oroville
In-person education for kindergarten through sixth grade students began Oct. 6 and seventh- through 12th-graders will return Oct. 13.
Families were being notified by letter about the transition, and state health and safety requirements.
Tonasket
Hybrid education started Oct. 5 for kindergarten through fifth grade students.
“If the rates stay low, we will bring in our sixth to 12th grades in a hybrid model the following week,” said the district.
Families were being notified by the school as to which days their children will attend classes.
Republic
Republic, which began the school year with a hybrid model, has about two-thirds of its students on campus and the rest online, said Superintendent Kevin Young.
“Things have gone very well overall,” he said. “Students, staff and parents have been wonderful.”
The district struggled initially with the online portion of its instruction.
“We purchased a new elementary online program at the last minute, and because most staff are working with students in person, there have been growing pains with our online model,” he said. “I believe we continue to make progress and things are going more smoothly every day.”
More than 95 percent of the online students are logging in and working daily.
Enrollment is up about 10 percent from last year, “and I would assume that’s because we do have an in-person option for students,” he said. “We’re all doing the best we can to make this work for students and families, and so far it’s going well.”
