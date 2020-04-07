OLYMPIA — Schools in Washington state will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the continued school closure Monday afternoon. Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal participated in the announcement and press conference.
Schools will continue to be prohibited from providing traditional, in-person instruction, as they have since March 17.
Local superintendents said they will heed the order, but need more information from the state to continue meeting expectations outlined by Inslee and Reykdal.
“Omak School District will continue student support as we have been, which is a mixture of online and instructional packets,” said Superintendent Erik Swanson. “The press conference did not provide some of the details we need to further solidify our action plans.
“I will be working with our board and leadership team this week to review and revise our processes to respond to this new set of circumstances,” he said. “In the end we will always serve our students and our community.”
“Okanogan will continue to work on long-term planning to provide continuous learning for the remainder of the school year,” said Superintendent Ashley Goetz.
“More information will be needed from the state superintendent at this point, as many questions were not addressed in (Monday’s) press conference,” she said. “I will say, I am continually impressed with the staff of Okanogan School District and their dedication to students and families. The efforts thus far have been tremendous.”
“Can’t say that wasn’t expected,” said Grand Coulee Dam School District Superintendent Paul Turner.
“While I understand the need to close schools for the remainder for the school year, I really feel for our seniors and their families that are going to miss out on the traditional graduation experience,” said Tonasket Superintendent Steve McCullough.
Inslee, in a tweet, told families it will be difficult to find a new normal at home.
“But we must put the health and safety of our community first,” he continued.
He encouraged students and educators to be flexible.
“I’m encouraged by the work our school districts are already doing, from serving over two million meals in three weeks to providing child care for people working at the front line of our state’s response,” he continued. “We must continue to be proactive in our response to COVID-19. Listening to, and acting on, the best available science will continue to save lives.”
“We have more than 1.2 million students in our state who are impacted by this,” said Reykdal in a separate announcement. “Over 80,000 seniors may have attended their last in-person high school class without knowing it.”
He urged people to be support of students.
“They need grace, and structure, and routine,” he said. “Even though the world may feel like it’s upside down, our students need to know that we will move forward.”
He said the next two months will be tough, but that learning must continue.
The proclamation prohibits in-person instruction through June 19, with exceptions for students with disabilities and English language learners for whom distance learning would present challenges.
“This closure is guided by science and is our greatest opportunity to keep our kids, educators and communities save,” said Inslee. “If there is any opportunity to bring students back for a few days, including graduation ceremonies for our seniors, we will continue to explore that option.”
In response to a question posed during the governor’s press conference about Internet connectivity, Reykdal said districts have been asked to check in with students about access. About 1.1 million of the state’s students attend traditional kindergarten through 12th grade public schools.
Education “will look different than we are used to. It will be more flexible, and it will evolve as we learn more and gain experience in the tools available to us,” he said.
“We are quickly learning the number of families who do not have Internet connectivity, or have no device to access the Internet, may be greater than anticipated,” said Goetz. “Therefore, teachers will use a variety of methods to deliver instruction, including online platforms and traditional paper packets.”
Area school districts have announced a variety of methods for staying in touch with students, including Internet-based platforms, email, workbooks delivered by school bus with meals, packets to be picked up at school, phone calls and mail.
“Initially our distance learning consisted of instructional packets,” said Turner. “As you can imagine, access to technology is an issue. Expecting the announcement today, we have spent the last week trying to gather better data on our technology access.
“If we can identify specific areas of the district, there is a possibility that a technology company would partner to supply access,” he said. “Just trying to connect with students has been a major hindrance, especially in the upper grades.”
The district is on spring break this week, and next week teachers will work on having conference as best they can, he said.
“The plan is to roll out a blended distant learning platform by the 20,” Turner said.
“Tonasket is in the same situation as our regional districts,” McCullough said. “We continue to provide opportunities for continuous learning using online resources and paper packets delivered via our bus routes and mail. We will continue to enhance this process in the weeks to come.”
Inslee said students’ grades will not suffer as a result of the closure. He encouraged students to take advantage of remaining learning opportunities, and asked teachers and administrators to work together on the best path forward for the remainder of the school year.
Reykdal said his office has worked tirelessly since the initial closure to provide guidance to school districts, keep the public informed and find ways of ensuring all students have access to high-quality continuous learning.
“This includes working with our congressional delegation to obtain waivers of some federal requirements in order to provide districts with much-needed flexibility, as well as securing additional funding to support this continuous learning,” he said.
He’s also working with Internet providers and software leaders to ensure every student and educator within the state has access to a device, home connectivity, and platforms for teaching and learning to take place, Reykdal said.
