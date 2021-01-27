OKANOGAN - Amber Scott has been named clerk-treasurer for the City of Okanogan.
She succeeds Craig Attwood, who retired Dec. 31. The city council learned Jan. 19 that Scott begins work Feb. 1.
Scott previously was Omak’s deputy clerk for five years. That city is advertising for a new deputy clerk; applications close Jan. 29.
Before working for Omak, Scott said she worked at a small town in western Washington.
She said she has three grown sons, two stepsons and a 3 ½-year-old grandson, loves to spend time with her family and is excited to be joining Omak’s staff.
In other business, the council:
-Learned pavement preservation projects have been advertised.
-Learned the public works crew will work on filling potholes as the weather allows.
-Was reminded Mayor Jon Culp and council members Greg Oyler, Robert Gillespie and Angelee Nanamkin are up for election in fall 2021.
-Learned the public safety office is looking into a database system to track complaints and animal control complaints.
