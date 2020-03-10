OMAK - City council members learned about Girl Scouts, had a special flag ceremony and received cookies during their March 2 meeting.
Service unit leader Stephanie Bedard brought about a dozen girls of all ages to conduct the flag ceremony, at which they presented the state and U.S. flags, and led the meeting-opening Pledge of Allegiance.
During the Scouts’ presentation, they gave each council member and several staff members boxes of cookies.
Bedard, who also leads a senior troop for high school girls, said the service unit has more than 60 girls from Omak, Okanogan, Malott, Oroville, Mazama and other areas. Girls learn about a variety of topics, from archery and camping to knife safety, cooking, sewing, civic duty, arts and crafts.
The Girl Scout organization will celebrate its 108th birthday March 12.
Several girls talked about their experiences.
One girl said her group’s service project is to provide noise-canceling headphones and stress balls for Virginia Grainger and East Omak elementary schools to help students filter out noise distractions.
Another girl talked about busing tables at the Okanogan Eagles Club, ushering for Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus, and providing pet blankets for the Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter near Okanogan.
Elisabeth Bedard, a senior Scout, said she’s in her ninth year of Scouting. Cookie sales, which start March 27, provide members with the opportunity to run their own businesses, including marketing and budgeting, provide a community service and earn 50 cents per box sold toward camp or college scholarships.
Cookies sell for $5 per box. Several varieties are available; members are doing presales now.
Elisabeth Bedard said she wants to go to a national event in Orlando, Fla., and is starting on her gold award. For the award, she needs to identify a need in the community and do a service project.
She said she will focus on organizing a dance for special needs kids.
After the meeting, Stephanie Bedard said another girl was scheduled to speak to the council but did not.
She said the Daisy Scout, a kindergarten or first grade student, said she enjoys making new friends and doing crafts in Scouts. At a recent meeting they practiced being strong and courageous by breaking eggs on each other’s heads to see if the eggs were raw or hard-boiled.
In other business, the council:
-Agreed to lease a postage meter/mail machine from Kelley Mailing Systems, Omak. The council recently decided to outsource its utilities statements, so it no longer needs an inserter machine, but still has need for a mailing machine.
The lease will run for 63 months at a cost of $201.87 per month.
-Approved a construction contract with Selland Construction Inc., Wenatchee, for the airport water infrastructure project. the cost is $974,827.11, which is below the engineer’s estimate of more than $1.25 million.
All of the eight bids received were below the estimate, said City Clerk Connie Thomas.
The project is for fire protection and is part of the state Department of Natural Resources’ planned fire base at the airport.
-Learned a business licensing program through the state is being discussed with a $10-per-business fee attached. No formal proposal has been made to the council.
-Learned a grant application for a new skate park is in the works. The city park plan must be updated first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.