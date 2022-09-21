OKANOGAN – Storm drains prevent streets from flooding by transferring surface water runoff to natural waterways. Local Girl Scouts from troop numbers 4812 and 6016 recently volunteered to work with educational specialist Kim Kogler to place 31 markers, covering all the storm drains in East Omak.
The markers read, “NO DUMPING/ DRAINS TO RIVER” and serve as a reminder that anything that goes down a storm drain goes directly into local waters where fish and other aquatic wildlife live.
Runoff from roads, roofs, parking lots and driveways carry pollutants down storm drains. Soap, oil, antifreeze, gasoline, and salt are chemicals that can kill aquatic life and often end up in storm drains.
“Part of our law is that ‘we make the world a better place,’ and we take that to heart,” said Stephanie Bedard a leader of the Girl Scouts troop. “Having the chance to partner with the Okanogan Conservation District has proven time and time again that when working together we can do some amazing things.”
The event was sponsored by the Okanogan Conservation District with assistance from Omak Public Works and the support of the Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board, a nonprofit organization working to restore viable and sustainable populations of salmon, steelhead, and other at-risk species.
“Marking storm drains is a small but important step toward raising awareness for drain dumping and promotes mindfulness for what we put down these drains, and that it can contributing to killing native salmon specifies,” a statement from Salmon Recovery Board said. “We’re delighted to see the community engaging with this work. We hope the markers will serve as a reminder to everyone to help keep storm drains free of pollutants.”
Salmon returns to Okanogan County streams and rivers are at their highest in a decade. A report by the State Department of Fish and Wildlife, indicates that the pre-season forecast for sockeye returns this year was predicted at 198,000 fish. However, as of late August, there have been more than 655,000 sockeye salmon returned to the area. This is the highest number in the last 10 years. There was also an increase in returns for the Chinook salmon population, which have reached over 90,000 to date.
Salmon are not the only wildlife affected by storm drain pollution. Other fish, insects and waterfowl are at risk. The loss of aquatic habitat impacts the county’s economic health and quality of life as well. Locals and visitors appreciate the abundant recreational opportunities in Okanogan County. When fish and other wildlife are lost, enjoyment of our waterways may also be reduced for recreational users, according to Okanogan Conservation District officials.
With the priority of assisting landowners and others to conserve all natural resources, the Okanogan Conservation District works in collaboration with Salmon Recovery Board and organizes events such as storm drain markings to work with communities and improve wildlife habitat.
The Okanogan Conservation District will have two more storm drain marking events with other municipalities and communities over the remainder of this month. This project will conclude with nearly 100 markers placed throughout four different communities in Okanogan County.
