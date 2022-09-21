Girl Scouts

OKANOGAN – Storm drains prevent streets from flooding by transferring surface water runoff to natural waterways. Local Girl Scouts from troop numbers 4812 and 6016 recently volunteered to work with educational specialist Kim Kogler to place 31 markers, covering all the storm drains in East Omak.

The markers read, “NO DUMPING/ DRAINS TO RIVER” and serve as a reminder that anything that goes down a storm drain goes directly into local waters where fish and other aquatic wildlife live.

