OMAK – Residential areas west of Ash Street are scheduled for sealcoating next year.
The city council on Dec. 21 approved a grant agreement with the state Transportation Improvement Board for the project west of Ash Street and from Granite Street in the north to Fourth Avenue on the south.
TIB funds total $124,833. City and Okanogan County crews will do the work.
In other business, the council:
-Affirmed Mayor Cindy Gagne’s appointment of Erin Mundinger to the planning commission.
-Affirmed Gagne’s appointments to the building code appeal board: Randy Reed, Dan Higbee, Shea Brewer, Mark Brown and Dale Erickson.
-Amended the 2020 budget to add $5,000 to the library fund. The library had unforeseen failures of its HVAC system that resulted in additional expenses.
-Accepted the contract for airport taxiways and apron area maintenance as complete. The project was physically complete on Oct. 20.
The project was 100 percent funded by outside sources: 90 percent by the state Airport Improvement Program and 10 percent from CARES Act funds. C.R. Contracting, Bend, Ore., did the work.
-Learned 150 goodie bags were given during the Santa drive-through event Dec. 19.
-Heard praise about the community fireworks show Dec. 19.
