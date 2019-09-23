OMAK — The Omak School Board anticipates having a superintendent search consultant hired by Nov. 1.
The district is seeking a firm to assist in finding someone to succeed Superintendent Erik Swanson, who plans to retire at the end of the current school year.
“The Washington State School Directors’ Association recommends that school boards engage consultant services,” said board Chairwoman Kathie Brown. “The selection of a superintendent may be the single most important decision a board makes. An experienced consultant has the time and professional contacts to help locate and assess candidates.”
The district used a consultant in 2013, when Swanson was hired. Okanogan School District used a consultant when Richard Johnson retired in 2018.
Swanson has been superintendent since July 1, 2013. He plans to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year, with his last day on the job being June 30, 2020, according to a letter from Swanson to the board.
“As the search for a new superintendent progresses, we will actively seek input from the entire community, including parents, citizens, staff members and students,” said Brown.
It is estimated the process will take about four months once the consultant has been hired. Final decision on who to hire will be made by the board.
Omak School District has around 1,500 students, with an additional 3,500 online students through Washington Virtual Academy (K-12)
More information is available from executive secretary Estelle McCormack at 509-826-0320 or emccormack@omaksd.org.
