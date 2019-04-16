BREWSTER – Searchers plan to continue looking today for a Bridgeport man missing since April 4 in Washburn Island Pond.
Alexander Bravo-Marroquin, 20, was canoeing with his younger brother, age 18, when their craft capsized, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. The younger man, whose name has not been released, made it to shore.
Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County Search and Rescue, state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Colville Tribal Police personnel searched the area that day, through the weekend and all last week with boats and divers, Hawley said.
A crew from Ferry County also assisted later in the week, as did a human remains air scent K-9, two search and rescue volunteers with drones, two divers and an underwater camera, he said.
More search efforts were planned Monday and Tuesday, April 15-16. Hawley said a boat, divers and a sonar team from Idaho were to be out on Monday.
