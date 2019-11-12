OLYMPIA – A ground search is underway in the Colville area for an airplane missing since around noon yesterday, Nov. 11.
As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the search continued for the plane and its pilot, said the state Department of Transportation. The agency is coordinating with search and rescue teams from Stevens and Spokane counties.
Anyone with information about the plan can call the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office tip line, 509-684-2555.
The pilot and sole occupant of the small, private plane left the Colville Municipal Airport around noon Monday. The pilot planned to fly around the Colville area for about an hour before returning. The family alerted officials when he did not return as scheduled.
No emergency beacon signals or other distress signals have been recorded in the area. Two flights, including the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, searched the area overnight and were unable to locate any sign of the plane.
The department’s Aviation Search and Rescue division is leading the search effort and coordinating with area law enforcement.
The pilot is a 67-year-old Colville man flying in his personal Cessna 182 Skylane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.