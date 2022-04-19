OLYMPIA – A second COVID-19 booster shot has been approved for people 50 years and older and certain immunocompromised individuals, with counties scheduling vaccine events.
The booster of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine can be given at least four months after an individual receives his or her initial booster dozen, according to the state Department of Health.
The state booster dose recommendation was updated in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
Current Department of Health booster dose recommendations are:
-Everyone 12 and older should receive a booster dose five months after completing the two-dose vaccine series of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
-Everyone 50 and older can receive a second booster dose four months after receiving their first booster.
-Individuals 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can receive a second booster dose four months after receiving their first booster dose.
-Those 18 and older who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the J&J vaccine four months ago can receive a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna).
According to figures from Okanogan County Public Health as of March 21, 49 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated. The figures do not include seasonal H-2A workers who were vaccinated in the county between Dec. 31, 2020, and Aug. 6, 2021, nor vaccines administered by Indian Health Service.
Numbers for the county on the state Department of Health dashboard do include the H-2A workers.
“We continue to support COVID vaccination and now that another booster has been approved for age 50-plus, I anticipate we will organize additional opportunities within the county,” said Lauri Jones, community health director for Okanogan County Public Health.
In Ferry County, 41 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, according to state figures as of April 12.
As of March 28, 64.1 percent of the eligible population (5 and older) in Grant County had initiated COVID-19 vaccination, and 43.2 percent of those eligible (ages 12 and older) had received their initial booster dose.
“This second booster dose is a great option for people 50 and older as well as for those who are immunocompromised protect themselves,” said Grant County officials. “COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective at preventing severe illness and death, and our best defense against the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Weekly vaccine locations in Okanogan County are:
-Fire District No. 15, Brewster, Wednesdays. Moderna and Pfizer. Information: 412 W. Indian Ave., 509-689-4041.
-Three Rivers Family Medicine Clinic, Brewster, Monday through Friday. Moderna. Appointments: 509-689-3749.
-Family Health Centers clinics, multiple locations. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Appointments: 800-660-2129.
-Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Friday. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Pre-registration online: https://okanogancountycovid19.org/covid-19-vaccine/.
-Confluence Health, Omak, Wednesdays. Moderna. Appointments: 509-826-1800.
-Omak Pharmacy, Monday through Saturday. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Walk-ins welcome. Appointment: 509-422-1500.
-Rite Aid, Omak, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Moderna. Walk-ins welcome. Appointments: https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier.
-Walmart Pharmacy, Omak, 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Moderna. Walk-ins welcome.
-Lakeside Pharmacy, Oroville, Monday through Friday. Moderna. Appointments: https://www.lakesidepharmacyoroville.com.
-Family Medical Clinic, Tonasket, Monday through Friday. Pfizer. Appointments: 509-486-3191.
-Ulrich Pharmacy, Twisp, Monday through Saturday. Moderna. Appointments: healthmartcovidvaccine.com.
-Confluence Health, Winthrop, Monday through Friday. Pfizer. Appointments: 509-826-1800.
Northeast Tri-County Health District, which serves Ferry County, offers a vaccine locator at https://www.netchd.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=72 or people can call 509-684-2262 Option 4.
In Grant County, vaccine sites can be found at granthealth.org/covid-19-vaccinations/, Vaccine Locator, or the COVID-19 information hotline, 833-VAX-HELP.
