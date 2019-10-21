OKANOGAN – Second-half property taxes and irrigation assessments are due on or before Thursday, Oct. 31.
Payments sent by mail must be postmarked on or before Oct. 31 to be considered on time. The mailing address is P.O. Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840.
Taxpayers also can pay in person at the Okanogan County Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse, 149 N. Third Ave., or by credit card online or by phone. A fee will be added to credit card payments; credit and debit cards are not accepted for in-person payments, said Treasurer Leah McCormack.
People paying by credit card may go to www.okanogancounty.org/treasurer or call 877-737-4772. Customer service information is at 888-991-6064.
McCormack said the treasurer’s office will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
