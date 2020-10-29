OKANOGAN – Property owners have a couple extra days this year to pay their second half taxes and irrigation assessments.
Payments are due and must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2. The extra time is because the normal due date, Oct. 31, falls on the weekend.
Interest will start accruing Tuesday, Nov. 3, said Leah McCormack, Okanogan County treasurer.
Payments may be mailed to Okanogan County Treasurer, P.O. Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840.
In-person payments may be made, but the treasurer’s office is limiting the number of people in the office at once because of COVID-19. Credit and debit cards are not accepted at the counter in the office.
Credit card payments may be made at www.okanogancounty.org/Treasurer or by calling 877-737-4772. A convenience fee will be added, said McCormack.
Customer service for credit card payments is available at 888-891-6064, option 1.
