pride flag

OMAK – The Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement (FYRE) plans its second annual Pride in the Park event from 6-11 p.m. June 24 in Omak Civic League Park.

This event includes lawn games, yoga in the park, a free barbecue, snow cone and face painting booths and more. Therapy ponies from Barefoot Ranch are planned.

An outdoor movie will be at 9 p.m.

FYRE is a non-profit youth center in Omak that is dedicated to serving Okanogan County youth and has hosted the outdoor event in celebration of Pride Month and LGBTQIA+ youth empowerment.

