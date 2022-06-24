Second pride celebration planned The Chronicle Jun 24, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OMAK – The Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement (FYRE) plans its second annual Pride in the Park event from 6-11 p.m. June 24 in Omak Civic League Park.This event includes lawn games, yoga in the park, a free barbecue, snow cone and face painting booths and more. Therapy ponies from Barefoot Ranch are planned.An outdoor movie will be at 9 p.m.FYRE is a non-profit youth center in Omak that is dedicated to serving Okanogan County youth and has hosted the outdoor event in celebration of Pride Month and LGBTQIA+ youth empowerment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fyre Sport Booth Yoga Omak Civic League Park Pride Face Painting Snow Cone × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE Special Education Teachers - 2022-23 School Year - Methow Valley SD MANAGING EDITOR SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS 4th GRADE TEACHER CITY OF OMAK FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE MANAGING EDITOR ELEMENTARY SPECIAL EDUCATION PARA-EDUCATOR 22-23 TOWN OF TWISP OPEN POSITIONS! ELEMENTARY ART/STEAM TEACHER 3RD GRADE TEACHER LOG CHURCH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL HIRING TEACHERS AND STAFF! INTERESTED IN CAREGIVING Latest News Second pride celebration planned Service rifle match planned for Saturday May labor statistics send mixed message Funeral home ownership changes Ekvall leads state orthodontists Okanogan Outreach students graduate Water outlook improves; mountains still have snow Marsh named Tonasket district ranger Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIdentities released in Cape LaBelle shootingTwo dead in Aeneas Valley shootingRichard ‘Rick’ CornettBowers sentenced to nearly 63 yearsJames ‘Jim’ William VanceMike Craigen Sr.Louis Pope Tipper IVLeona ForthunRaymond 'Ray' L. GilmanFuneral home ownership changes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
