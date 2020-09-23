OLYMPIA – Cari Hall, Okanogan County auditor, participated in a Sept. 18 Senate State Government Committee work session on security and preparation for the 2020 general election.
She was among several county auditors participating, along with state emergency management, National Guard, postal union, student and university representatives.
Agenda items included voting by mail, ballot drop box locations, student engagement, election security and emergency management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.