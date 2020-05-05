WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several western Democratic Senators, including U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, both D-Wash., are pressing the U.S. Forest Service about its plans for the upcoming fire season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The senators are seeking answers about efforts to protect communities and firefighters.
“The impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic, combined with high levels of drought throughout the West, will create unprecedented wildland firefighting challenges and may hurt numerous rural areas across the country, making the 2020 wildfire season potentially one of the most threatening seasons to date,” the senators wrote in their letter to U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen.
“Beyond the basic need to ensure the protection of communities, critical infrastructure and firefighter safety, we recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic is placing unprecedented demands upon agencies that provide essential public services,” they continued.
The Wildland Fire Potential Outlook report released last week predicts above normal significant large fire potential in “all but the northwestern quarter of the (Northwest) region by August.”
The report notes that the weather pattern in the Pacific Northwest has been warm and dry, “which may be problematic for Oregon and Central through eastern Washington,” and that “outlooks for May and beyond indicate that the weather is most likely to be warmer and drier than usual through spring and summer 2020.”
In their letter to Christiansen, the senators requested answers on Forest Service plans to:
-Coordinate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and state and local health departments to ensure communities impacted by wildfire smoke have access to health care and related supports.
-Maintain core operations, while limiting exposure to and transmission of the virus to agency employees and non-agency personnel.
-Continue planning and implementing forest management and hazardous fuels reduction activities to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, while preventing the spread of COVID-19 and more.
