WASHINGTON, D.C. – Fourteen U.S. senators have asked the National Guard for a report on its readiness to help states prepare for, fight and recover from wildfires.
Among the group are Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
The report will help Congress address any current needs and use all available resources to respond to this year’s record wildfire season, the senators said.
The senators also noted such a report will help Congress better equip the Guard in the future for the likelihood of increasingly severe and destructive fire seasons brought on by human-driven climate change.
“We commend all the heroic men and women of the National Guard who have been responding to raging wildfires as part of a federal, state and local effort,” the senators wrote in their letter to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson. “With a more complete understanding of the Guard’s ability to respond, we can ensure proper resourcing and will be better able to keep our Guard members always ready and always there.”
The 2020 wildfire season has been one of the worst in more than two decades. According to the most recent incident management situation report from the National Interagency Coordination Center, this year's wildfires have already burned more than 8.4 million acres. They’ve killed dozens of Americans, destroyed thousands of structures and displaced thousands of people.
On Aug. 19, Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation authorizing the Washington National Guard to respond to wildfires statewide. The Guard also helped with the Whitney Fire in Davenport that burned more than 127,430 acres. Guard members also have been in Okanogan County helping with wildfire food response and COVID-19 testing.
In their letter, the senators requested the National Guard provide information on:
-The availability of appropriately trained personnel and equipment for firefighting-related needs.
-An accounting of the capacity available through emergency management assistance compacts and whether expanding them may provide additional opportunities or wildfire capacity.
-Any National Guard Bureau plans or constructs developed with governors for coordinated regional response.
Others signing the letter were U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.; Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.; Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Tom Udall, D-N.M.; Bob Casey, D-Penn.; Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
