WASHINGTON, D.C. - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is using Senate leadership to come up with a long-term solution for the two programs that assist school districts and local governments.
U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, both D-Wash., joined a group of 25 senators in urging continuation of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act and payments in lieu of taxes programs.
“The stop-and-start authorizations and payments under SRS and PILT have wreaked havoc on rural America for decades and now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the budgets of these rural counties are decimated,” the senators wrote. “These two programs fund roads, schools, law enforcement and essential county services, such as public health pro-grams.
“With inadequate funding and now additional demands on their resources, rural communities and counties are at the breaking point.”
In October, Cantwell and Murray requested a two-year reauthorization of the programs, which provide critical fund-ing for local governments and schools in Washington state. Local governments in Washington state received $23.06 million through the PILT program in fiscal year 2019 to help provide services such as firefighting, police protection and construction of public roads.
The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act was enacted in 2000 to assist counties with pub-lic, tax-exempt forest lands. Its funding has supported thousands of schools and millions of students across the United States.
Washington state received $13.98 million in SRS payments in fiscal year 2019.
