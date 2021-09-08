OLYMPIA – Free parking at state parks will be offered Sept. 25 in recognition of National and Washington Public Lands Day.
Washington State Parks, state Department of Natural Resources and state Department of Fish and Wildlife are offering the Discover Pass-free day. Such free days apply to all visitor parking on DNR and fish and wildlife lands, and in day-use areas at state parks.
National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 as the fourth Saturday in September. In 2019, the state Legislature passed a bill proclaiming the fourth Saturday in September as Washington Public Lands Day.
Washington State Parks said visitors can help celebrate public lands by:
-Being prepared and having a Plan B if their destination of choice is crowded or closed,
-Packing out what they pack in and bringing their own health and hygiene supplies.
-Respecting the land, people and communities where they are recreating.
-Volunteering and being good stewards of public lands.
-Creating a welcoming environment for all who share outdoor public spaces.
-Respecting all burn bans in place to reduce wildfire risk.
Remaining 2021 free days are Nov. 11, Veterans Day, and Nov. 26, autumn day.
