SPOKANE — Madeline Serles, a 2019 graduate of Okanogan High School, has earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for fall semester 2021.
Students must earn a 3.50 to 3.84 grade point average to be listed.
Serles plans to graduate in May 2022 with a degree in business administration concentrated in finance and international business. She has accepted a position with The Boeing Co. after graduation.
