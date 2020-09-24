WASHINGTON, D.C. – Military service academy information nights are planned for students interested in attending one of the country’s academies.
Each virtual event, hosted by the office of U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, will feature a representative from the respective academy to share details about attending a service academy, and answer questions about the application and congressional nomination process.
The events will take place from 3-4 p.m. via Zoom. Interested students should RSVP to receive the Zoom meeting link and/or call-in information; information is on Newhouse’s website, https://newhouse.house.gov.
Dates are:
-U.S. Air Force Academy, Sept. 28.
-U.S. Naval Academy, Sept. 29.
-U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Oct. 1.
-U.S. Military Academy (West Point), Sept. 30.
-U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Oct. 2.
Members of Congress may nominate a limited number of candidates for appointments to four of the five U.S. Service Academies. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.