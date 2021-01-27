OKANOGAN – Okanogan County’s online services and phones are mostly back after a cyberattack paralyzed its computer system last week.
The information technology department, known as Central Services, and Risk Manager Tanya Craig spent more than a week trying to unravel the attack on its computer infrastructure.
As of Friday, Jan. 22, computer and phone systems remained offline but by Monday, phones and emails were working and computers were about 80-85 percent back, said Craig.
The county uses a voice over Internet protocol phone service.
“Yes, services are coming back … slowly,” said Sheriff Tony Hawley on Monday. “Our IT people have been working very hard to get us going.”
Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall said the IT department, along with outside tech help, has been working on the problem, which was discovered Saturday, Jan. 16. County residents were notified late Monday afternoon, Jan. 18.
It’s still unknown whether any information on computers is missing or was compromised, but Craig said it appears everything that’s been checked so far is OK. Scans of individual computers are continuing.
She said data is “very strongly protected” in the county’s system.
Last week, employees were ordered to keep their computers shut off.
“We have a specialized team working with our Central Services professionals to get the system back up and running as soon as possible,” said the initial county alert, issued Jan. 18. There was no estimated time for computers, emails and phones to be back in service.
Access to the courthouse was restricted to the Fourth Avenue side only, but on Monday the Third Avenue entrances were reopened.
Craig said she was notified Jan. 16 and immediately went to her office and opened a claim through the county’s cyber insurance carrier. A forensic team was sent to assist in reinstating service and doing diagnostics.
Goodall said department heads and elected officials met last week to discuss the problem. With computers, email and phones down, digital work largely “ground to a halt,” he said, adding that employees took the opportunity to catch up on paperwork, filing and so on.
Elections and license renewal systems were not affected since they run through state computer systems, Goodall said. Payroll for county employees will go out on time, but “it may look different.”
Craig said some departments that feed into state systems, such as the courts, are working on restarting services.
Craig and Goodall said it’s not known how the cyberattack happened, but it is being investigated.
Both said they had heard a few other counties may have experienced similar problems recently, but have been unable to confirm that.
Goodall said the state Emergency Operations Center was notified.
Karina Shagren, communications director with the Washington Military Department – which operates the Emergency Operations Center – said that agency is not involved and it is not tracking any other counties that may have had similar problems.
Goodall, Craig and others operated a call center to relay messages to various departments while phones and email were down.
The Jan. 18 alert went out to everyone in the county, but subsequent alerts went only to those who have signed up through the county’s emergency alert system, Goodall said. People can sign up at www.okanoganDEM.org.
Jurors who were scheduled to call for jury duty in Superior or District courts last week were excused. On Jan. 21, District Court extended the excuse period through Jan. 29.
People needing to reach the courts may call 509-846-4505, Superior Court; 509-800-7870, District Court, or 509-846-4362, Juvenile Court.
