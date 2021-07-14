SPOKANE – Severe to extreme drought conditions continue across eastern Washington and northern Idaho, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor and National Weather Service.
In eastern Washington, extreme drought conditions affect parts of Stevens, Pend Oreille, Ferry, Grant, Douglas, Lincoln, Adams, Garfield, Asotin, Whitman and Spokane counties.
Severe drought is noted in portions of Okanogan and Chelan counties.
The lack of significant spring precipitation led to record dryness across much of the Inland Northwest. That has exacerbated the short-term drought conditions across the region, while parts of the lower Columbia Basin still feel the effects of long-term drought since last year, said the report.
The recording-breaking heat wave in late June made conditions even worse as multiple stations recorded their hottest temperature on record.
In the dryland agriculture of eastern Washington, record low winter wheat, spring wheat, barley and hay have been reported and are currently setting historic low records. In Benewah and Kootenai counties of Idaho, wheat heads are not filling up.
Hay is at one-half to two-thirds crop loss.
In Whitman County, one farmer tore up 600 acres of spring wheat because it was doing so poorly.
In Lincoln County, older generations have never seen conditions this bad. Spring wheat did not grow and was very short. Graze and pasture is low and drying up, the weather service said.
Even irrigated areas are having problems. Livestock farmers are mitigating their herds because of lack of food and water.
In Asotin County, producers are unable to buy cattle hay and are retaining the bulk of hay for their own cattle. A severe hay shortage is predicted. Pastures have dried up and only had about 30 percent of their normal yield, where pastures normally hold out until mid-June, the weather service said.
Farmers are importing hay from outside the region to feed cows or forced to sell this year’s slaughter animals early because of a lack of feed. Several springs for our cattle have under-produced and additional water is being hauled in to supplement the springs.
In Stevens County, there have been several reports of fields producing less than 50 percent of the normal hay crop with some sections not cut as there wasn’t enough to make it worth the expense.
For Washington, soil moisture is very short to short in 93 percent of the reports.
In Nez Perce County, Idaho, wheat is about 25-50 percent of normal and there is talk of not harvesting bluegrass, the weather service said. Spring crops are not doing well, with below-normal yields. There is no pasture for feed.
In Lewis County, Idaho, hay is one-third of normal. Some farmers are trying to find pastures for livestock. There have been some animal deaths (sheep) because of the heat.
Some farmers are taking their wheat as a complete loss and are having animals come graze the land instead of harvesting. People are estimating 20 bushels of wheat (60 is considered bad) per acre, the weather service said.
Stream flows are running near normal in the east slopes of the Cascades and Okanogan River basins because the high mountain snowpack is melting. Elsewhere, stream flows are running below to much below normal levels, said the weather service. The lowest levels span across Lincoln, Adams, Whitman and Spokane counties, along with northern Ferry and Stevens counties with readings in the lowest 10 percent of historical observed values.
Water supply forecasts have gradually decreased over the water year. The lack of spring precipitation has lowered water supply levels to near normal for Chelan and Okanogan counties, while water supply has dropped to 40-70 percent for the eastern third of Washington and much of north Idaho.
The weather service noted a drought advisory has been issued by the Washington Department of Ecology for much of the state.
Water year 2021 precipitation, from Oct. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2021, has been below normal for the Inland Northwest, with the exception being the east slopes of the Cascades where winter mountain snowfall was above normal. A large area across the Columbia Basin into northeast Washington has seen 40-60 percent of normal precipitation.
Since February, precipitation has decreased substantially, with parts of the Columbia Basin seeing less than 30 percent of normal for precipitation. Record dry conditions for February through June have been noted at numerous locations.
Temperatures have been slightly above normal across the Inland Northwest for the 2021 water year.
The Climate Prediction Centers outlook for the remainder of July favors increased odds of warmer and drier-than-normal conditions, said the weather service. The three-month outlook for July through September also leans toward drier- and warmer-than-normal conditions.
Monthly and seasonal drought outlooks indicate that drought conditions likely will persist through the summer months across the region.
The Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving the National Weather Service and National Climatic Data Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture, state and regional centers, climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.