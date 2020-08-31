OLYMPIA – Several local municipalities were honored by the state Department of Ecology with outstanding performance awards for their wastewater treatment plans.
Nearly a third of Washington’s treatment systems earn the top-performing status each year.
Local honorees include Brewster, Bridgeport, Conconully, Okanogan, Omak and Twisp.
Wastewater treatment plant operators play a critical role in keeping Washington’s water clean, said the department. The plants deal with everything homes and businesses dump in or flush down the drain, including items sewage systems were not made to deal with such as disposable wipes, face masks, gloves, oils, and grease.
In spite of such hurdles, 125 wastewater treatment plants across the state earned the award by achieving full compliance with their water quality permits in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.