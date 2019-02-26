OKANOGAN – Level 3 registered sex offender Brad Hoyt Rogers has moved to the 600 block of Index Street, Omak.
Rogers, 65, is unemployed, according to the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office.
He is required under state law to register his residence with the sheriff’s office of the county in which he lives.
Rogers his white, with blue eyes and gray hair. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.
He was convicted in September 1993 in Douglas County of three counts for first-degree child molestation. He was arrested in July 2000 in Douglas County for a probation/supervision violation, and also has convictions for burglary and theft.
He was sentenced to 80 months in prison for the molestation convictions.
