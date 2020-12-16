OKANOGAN – A Level 3 registered sex offender, Jesse Kaein Drugge, has moved to the 100 block of Squirrel Road, Tonasket.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice of Drugge’s move to the area under state law, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a convicted sex offender’s release when that information will enhance public safety and protection.
Drugge, 38, is white and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was convicted June 26, 2013, in King County of attempted indecent liberties with a victim incapable of giving consent and indecent exposure with sexual motivation.
He has other convictions for indecent exposure in 2013 and 2005.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victims were unknown juvenile females and males.
Drugge has several aliases, including Drugge, Jesse, Drugger, Jesse Kaein, Grugger, Jeees, Trulson, Jesse Trulsondrugge, Jesse K, Trulsson and Jesse.
He is not wanted by law enforcement.
Level 3 is assigned to a sex offender at a higher risk to reoffend than someone classified as Level 1 or Level 2.
