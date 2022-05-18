OLYMPIA — The state Attorney General’s Office has completed its project to collect DNA samples from registered sex offenders from whom samples had never been collected or submitted to a lab for testing.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the offenders are legally required to provide their DNA. The latest phase of the project resulted in 372 new DNA profiles entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a nationwide database.
Eight out of the 372 DNA profiles resulted in a “hit,” meaning the offender’s profile matched DNA evidence already in the database.
-Three unsolved sex offenses in Washington are being reviewed as a result of the CODIS “hits.”
-Two of the hits were confirmatory; either the offender was already convicted or already a confirmed suspect.
-Three hits are from out-of-state offenses. Law enforcement in those states will be notified, Ferguson said.
The office has now moved on to the next phase of the project - collecting samples from offenders of all other types of violent crimes. Ferguson’s office is working with local law enforcement around the state to collect lawfully owed DNA samples, he said.
“Out of respect for survivors and their experience, this work must be done,” Ferguson said. “This project is bringing justice to survivors of assault, rape and other violent crimes. The more cold cases that are solved, the safer our communities will be.”
Washington law requires all offenders convicted of a felony, certain gross misdemeanors and all currently registered sex and kidnapping offenders to provide a DNA sample.
At the beginning of the project, it was unknown how many sex offenders in Washington had failed to provide a DNA sample as required by law. The Attorney General’s Office identified 635 registered sex offenders who owed a DNA sample in Washington.
Law enforcement agencies determined that, of those 635 offenders, 257 could not provide samples because they’re no longer alive, no longer living in the state, incarcerated in another state, deported or a variety of other reasons.
Six offenders could not be contacted.
