OKANOGAN — Longtime Okanogan High School Principal Bob Shacklett plans to retire at the end of the school year.
The Okanogan School Board, during its Jan. 27 meeting, accepted his resignation.
He worked as Okanogan’s seventh through 12th grade principal for 10 years before resigning in June 2002 to take a ninth through 12th grade principal position at Sultan High School. He was rehired by Okanogan as ninth through 12th grade principal in the spring of 2006 when his successor, Tom Monroe, decided to move on.
He’ll wrap up his 25th year in Okanogan this spring.
Shacklett worked as kindergarten through 12th grade principal in Harrington for three years before coming to Okanogan.
He said he and his wife, Janet, plan to stay in Okanogan after his retirement, but are looking at other possibilities for the future.
The board also accepted resignations of Lisa Turner, court services officer, and Nicole Kuchenbuch, Virginia Grainger librarian.
In other business, the board:
• Had a hearing on impact aid and Title VI programs.
• Approved a policy and procedure related to opioid overdose reversal.
• Approved an out-of-endorsement teaching assignment for alternative school Principal Roy Johnson to teach high school math and science at the Okanogan County Detention school.
• Approved a new name for the detention school. Its new name is Okanogan Hilltop School.
• Approved a contract extension to 2024 for Superintendent Ashley Goetz.
