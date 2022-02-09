OMAK – Shane Shaefer has been named Omak Police Department officer of the year.
The honor was announced during the city council’s Jan. 18 meeting. Mayor Cindy Gagne presented the award to Shaefer during the Zoom meeting.
Chief Dan Christensen said he started the award when he took the job last year.
Shaefer was nominated by the department’s sergeants and Christensen, but the chief said nominations can come from other officers.
“Officer Schaefer performed as a veteran officer with his investigative ability, his search warrant writing ability, field training officer, Taser instructor and several other accomplishments,” said Christensen.
“You have shown what a professional investigation should look like,” the chief wrote in a congratulatory letter to Schaefer. “Your tenacity in pursuing cold cases and completing thorough and well-designed investigative case files helps set you apart from your peers. You have adapted to a different style of leadership and have embraced elevating what a peace officer’s work product should look like.”
Christensen praised Shaefer for mentoring others and showing excellent decorum.
“You lead from the front and demonstrate your knowledge, skills and abilities through your performance,” he continued. “You embody our values and well represent our responsibility to serve our citizens of Omak with honor and protect what matters.”
