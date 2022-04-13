OKANOGAN – Rena Shawver, currently the marketing and communications specialist for Okanogan Conservation District, has been hired as the new Okanogan County Community Action Council executive director.
She will succeed Lael Duncan, who plans to retire June 30. Shawver will join Community Action on April 19 to work with Duncan for a transition period.
“We are fortunate to have found someone whose leadership skills, connections in Olympia and breadth of experience will not only further our mission but will build on the strategic direction, collaborative relationships and outstanding work that Lael has provided for the past 20 years,” said Community Action Board President Chris Branch.
Shawver has a bachelor of arts with emphasis in communications and public policy from The Evergreen State College.
She previously served as executive director of Communities in Schools of Orting, a rural community of about 8,000 in Pierce County. That program was recognized by then-Gov. Christine Gregoire for its championship of mentoring.
A Community Action announcement said Shawver’s work, which includes public and private communications and outreach, community organizing, grants, fundraising and advocacy with Washington state legislators, has earned several other state, national and international awards.
Shawver also owns a communications and consulting business.
Prior to moving to Okanogan County a year ago, she spent time at a family cabin near Aeneas Valley and lived in Chelan for a while. She now lives in Conconully.
“Community Action provides life-critical services to the people of Okanogan County at a time when they are most vulnerable and in need of help,” said Shawver. “It’s an honor to be joining a professional team that makes that mission possible.”
A meet-and-greet for Shawver is planned from 1-4 p.m. May 5 at the Community Action office, 424 S. Second Ave., Okanogan. In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the event will include traditional Mexican foods, and will feature displays highlighting the history and reason for the annual celebration.
The event is free, and there will be opportunities to donate and help fund Community Action’s work, said the agency.
