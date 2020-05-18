OKANOGAN – Animal Foster Care is seeking volunteers to help cover weekend shifts at The Cat House, the organization’s home for long-term resident felines.
“This is a one- to two-hour commitment and includes cleaning, feeding and socializing with the kitties,” said the organization. “We could really use the support of more volunteers to help with their care.”
The Cat House, a cage-free building with outdoor “catio,” has two dozen residents.
Volunteers may express interest by messaging Animal Foster Care officials on the organization’s Facebook page or visiting animalfostercare.org and filling out an application.
Organizers said many volunteers visit the kitties as a family and enjoy time together there.
