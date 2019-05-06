OKANOGAN – Several new employees have joined the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office during the past four months.
Communications Deputy Katherine Perkins started her training in April and will serve in the dispatch center, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Brianna Mills began her training in February as a communications deputy.
“They will be a couple new voices you will hear when you make the call to our dispatch center,” Hawley said.
Rebecca Tugaw joined the records division in March.
“She will be one of the first you’ll see upon coming to the sheriff’s office for services dealing with civil papers or concealed weapons applications,” the sheriff said.
In April, the sheriff’s office gained two new patrol deputies. Hawley swore in Cody Lunn and Ricardo Covarrubias as new patrol deputies.
They are both scheduled to begin training at the Criminal Justice Training Center this week. Once they have completed the basic law enforcement academy, which is about five months long, they will begin their field training program at the sheriff’s office.
Patrol Deputy Gary Hirst was hired from the Oroville Police Department as a lateral deputy in March 2019 and is in the final stages of his field training. Once that is completed, he will be patrolling the north end of Okanogan County, Hawley said.
The sheriff’s office still has open positions in communications and corrections and will be hiring soon.
Testing is set for May 10 in the county commissioners’ hearing room, 123 N. Fifth Ave.
Hawley said corrections applicants should contact Okanogan County human resources at 509-422-7169 for requirements to test and communications applicants should visit www.publicsafetytesting.com to register for the local May 10 testing date.
“If interested, contact the dispatch center to schedule a visit and learn about the role the 911 dispatch center plays in emergency services system,” he said.
