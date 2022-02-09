OKANOGAN – Complaints filed by several inmates over conditions and staff attitudes at the Okanogan County Jail are being addressed, says Sheriff Tony Hawley.
In most instances, inmates didn’t seem to understand jail procedures or that there can be delays providing services such as laundry, he said.
The inmates filed the “kite” – a form requesting a service or lodging a complaint – in mid-January.
Hawley said such a form can be filed for a variety of reasons, including requests for medical care, soap, toilet paper, towels or to lodge a complaint. He added that he’s not sure how it got that name.
Inmates Daniel Lepley, Daniel P. Conant, Tevyn Valeson, Michael Greenlee, Robert Bright, Jedidiah McMillan, David Sarazin, Yilmar Mortiner, Tyler Mieirs and Cesar Sanchez filed the complaint. According to the jail’s inmate list, some of them are no longer at the county facility.
Among their allegations:
-Dirty towels sometimes were collected but not replaced with clean ones.
-Some kites were lost or ignored.
-Corrections officers were not responsive to requests.
-Medical care requests were ignored.
-Medications were withheld.
-Some corrections officers used “vigilante” punishments or lied to inmates.
-Some clothing was torn and clean clothing was withheld.
-Linens, supplies and mail often are distributed in the early morning hours, thus interrupting inmates’ sleep.
“Furthermore, ‘we’ as inmates are here in waiting of or have already been handed the length of time away from our family, friends and society, which is our punishment of the crimes or alleged crimes we may or may not have committed,” said the complaint. “This, however, does not appear to be enough for a particular set of correction officers and supervisors who indeed act on their own set of vigilante punishments they hand down …”
They asked that jail officials and Hawley hear and acknowledge the grievances without repercussions, intimidation or retaliation, and alleged their human rights had been violated.
Hawley said Chief Corrections Deputy Tammi Denney is working with inmates and is looking into allegations against jail personnel.
He said supplies, such as towels, often are in short supply. They are washed and returned as soon as possible, but noted the jail’s two washers and two dryers are nearly 40 years old – they were purchased when the jail was built in 1983 – and run pretty much 24/7.
Towels are “a commodity we go through,” he said.
Hawley said clothing is replaced as it wears out.
“We try to get it resupplied,” he said. “That’s already been addressed.”
Some supplies are taken to inmates before breakfast, which is around 5-6 a.m., but the goal is to have inmates fed and supplied before court appearances or transports out of the area, he said. The latter can go fairly early in the morning.
Concerning medical care, Hawley said inmates are screened when they are booked and advised of various policies, including how to request medical care and deal with medications. Counseling services are available through Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare, and his office is working with that agency on offering more services at the jail.
Carolbelle Branch, spokeswoman for OBHC, said if a prisoner makes a request for her agency’s services, the jail will contact OBHC. If it’s a crisis situation, someone would be sent to the jail to meet with the inmate.
The agency also offers follow-up care, and does court-ordered evaluations for various programs.
