Omak looks at adding them; Brewster already equipped
OKANOGAN – Patrol and corrections deputies with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office now are equipped with body-worn cameras, Omak is looking into adding them and Brewster Police have had them for several years.
Use of the cameras “will be a valuable tool in accurately documenting events, actions, conditions and statements made during investigations, interviews, arrests and critical incidents,” said Sheriff Tony Hawley. “While they will not capture all that a deputy may notice, this will enhance their ability to document investigations, incidents and interactions with both video and audio recordings.”
The office also will be able to review the video footage to debrief after critical incidents and use the camera footage as a training tool to keep deputies well trained and prepared, he said.
“We are very proud of the service and professionalism provided by (sheriff’s office) deputies across Okanogan County,” he said. “Having their interactions recorded will allow for absolute transparency during their daily interactions with the public. The (cameras) will also augment and support their investigative skills.”
Deputies received training during the last week of April. The small, lightweight, rugged cameras and have been in use since they were issued during the training sessions, Hawley said.
The sheriff’s office began working on the body cam purchase and deployment in December 2020. The process involved discussions with several vendors about their products and software for managing the recordings, he said.
Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen said he’s looking into buying the same type of camera used by the sheriff’s office.
“For me it would make more logical sense to use the same as the sheriff’s office,” he said. “I have obtained the information on how the sheriff’s office equipped and purchased them.”
He said he’s working with City Administrator Todd McDaniel “to see if we can make this work. There are many pieces to make that happen.”
The department purchased body cams several years ago, but has not used them. Concerns cited at the time included storage of videos, how to handle redaction of non-involved individuals’ faces, public records requests and so on.
“Technology and the management of the data has changed since those cameras were purchased,” said Christensen, who was hired in February. “I was just asking where the cameras are located as I have not seen them yet and know nothing about them.”
Brewster Police Chief Marcos Ruiz said officers in his department have been equipped with body cams since 2017.
“It is hard for a small agency, but I feel the body cams are very important,” he said. “Legislation has helped with requests for videos, making it so that a person can only request a video if they are directly involved in the incident.
“More often than not, the videos show the officer doing the right thing. Citizen complaints are almost zero in Brewster, I believe due to the body cams being used, and the officers doing the right thing.”
