OKANOGAN – Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies were called several times last week to help people in distress on recreational trips.
Deputies were turned back on three of the four calls.
On Aug. 22, the sheriff’s office was notified of hikers who were overdue while hiking at either Maple Pass, off the North Cascades Highway, or Colchuck Lake, southwest of Dryden.
The hikers checked in with their emergency contact shortly after the call was received, so neither the sheriff’s office nor search and rescue group deployed, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
The next day, the sheriff’s office was called to assist a woman who was overdue from a kayak trip on the Chewuch River. The woman was located, safe, before a sheriff’s sergeant arrived, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
On Aug. 24, a deputy was summoned to Lower Bear Creek Road, Winthrop, for a 59-year-old woman who received cuts to her legs when she hit a rock while innertubing.
Hawley said Aero Methow Rescue and Fire District No. 6 responded, and there wasn’t anything for the sheriff’s office to investigate.
Also on Aug. 24, a deputy was called to Crater Creek Trail, Carlton, for two 8-year-old boys who fell 15 feet while hiking. One suffered a head injury and the other hurt his mouth and face, the caller reported.
Hawley said the boys’ parents took them to a hospital once they were off the trail.
