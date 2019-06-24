OKANOGAN – A new deputy is patrolling the streets for the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Coble began working for the sheriff’s office May 31, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
He has experience with the Colville Tribal Police Department and Brewster Police Department.
“Upon completion of his field training program, he will be assigned to work the south district of the county, which consists of area around Brewster, Pateros and the Methow Valley,” Hawley said.
